US warns Americans abroad to exercise caution as report claims 'soft coup' in Iran after recent escalations

The State Department did not order Americans to evacuate any specific country but officials said the conflict could disrupt travel logistics, with commercial flight cancellations and airspace closures expected across the region.

The advisory added, “Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.” Americans were urged to monitor the news for updates and follow guidance from the nearest US embassy or consulate. The department also warned that “flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions,” and noted that “U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted.”

The US State Department on Saturday issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert, warning Americans abroad about heightened tensions in the Middle East. “Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the department said in its advisory,

The US State Department has issued a worldwide travel alert for Americans , warning that Iran-supportive groups could target US citizens abroad, as fighting between the US and Iran intensifies.

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Deadly Jordan strike raises US military death toll to 16 The alert came after the US military said an Iranian missile and drone strike in Jordan killed two American service members and left another missing. The strike also injured four more service members, who have since been treated and discharged, according to military officials.

The latest casualties bring total US military fatalities in the conflict to 16, with more than 420 wounded, per Newsweek.

Also Read: Iran's hardliners accuse leadership of ‘coup’ against Islamic Republic: Report

Report claims Iran's hardliners believe a 'soft coup' is underway A CNN report says Iran's hardliners increasingly believe the country's leaders who signed the ceasefire deal with the US are staging a “soft coup,” while new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stays mostly out of public view.

The report pointed to the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the initial US-Israeli strikes on February 28. When President Masoud Pezeshkian walked beside the coffin, hardline mourners reportedly chanted “death to the compromiser” at him, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had rocks thrown at him and was called a “traitorous sellout.”

Days before the funeral, lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian asked on X, “Warning to the people of Iran: Is a coup on the way??” He later wrote, “In these moments of farewell to the martyred Imam (Khamenei), we raise the banner of vengeance for his blood and stand firm against the coup.”

Iran expert Arash Azizi told CNN that with Mojtaba Khamenei largely absent, chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with Pezeshkian and Araghchi, have become the most visible leaders in Iran. “Mojtaba's continued absence means that they don't have access to him and also that Ghalibaf and allies are effectively in charge of the country… the ultra-hardliners have thus accused Ghalibaf and Pezeshkian of plotting a 'coup' against Mojtaba,” Azizi said.