'US President's signature utterly worthless': Mojtaba amid renewed tensions with 'Great Satan'
Mojtaba Khamenei lashed out at the United States, accusing it of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday accused the US of repeatedly breaching its commitments under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Washington and Tehran, saying the alleged violations showed that the American President Donald Trump's signature was ‘utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.’
Washington and Tehran have exchanged strikes after a ceasefire agreement fell apart last week, raising fears of a return to all out war.
In a statement read out on state television, Mojtaba also warned the United States of 'unforgettable lessons' if it continued its attacks. He remains out of public view since the war began.
"Now that the American enemy seeks to incite war and bear its most serious consequences, it should know that the dear Iranian nation and the axis of resistance have unforgettable lessons to offer it," he said
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Mojtaba praises public response to funeral of Ali Khamenei
This was the first time Mojtaba was addressing the Iranian public since the latest round of hostilities between Iran and the US in West Asia following the signing of the MoU. He also praised the public response to the funeral of Iran's slain leader Ali Khamenei and reiterated Tehran's defiant stance.
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The Supreme Leader said Iranians had, through their 'unprecedented' participation in the funeral procession, “established a new benchmark in manifesting the resolute will of our Islamic-Iranian identity.”
Iran says ‘no longer adhering to MoU’
The conflict has increasingly shifted towards control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane that previously handled about a fifth of the world's crude oil exports.
The widening strikes have raised concerns over civilian safety and critical infrastructure, including desalination plants that supply drinking water, while keeping global markets on edge.
Amid the escalating tensions, Iran announced it was no longer adhering to the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States about a month ago. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state television that Washington had violated its commitments under the agreement, prompting Tehran to stop implementing its obligations.
“The US trampled on and stopped all of its commitments, and under the memorandum known as the Islamabad memorandum of understanding we too have stopped all our commitments and we’re not currently implementing them,” Gharibabadi said on state TV Saturday.
According to Iranian officials, US strikes have targeted civilian infrastructure, including water desalination plants, bridges and more than 100 telecommunications towers. They said at least 50 people have been killed and over 500 injured in the attacks since June 27.
Meanwhile, Kuwait came under one of its heaviest barrages since the conflict erupted in late February, with strikes hitting areas including its airport and an oil facility, triggering multiple rounds of air raid sirens from around dawn on Saturday. Iran also launched attacks targeting US military installations in Jordan and Qatar.
(With inputs from agencies)
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