Sunny Hostin family: Meet husband Emmanuel and children amid son Gabriel’s trespassing case

‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin is back in headlines after her son Gabriel was issued a trespassing citation, with bodycam footage showing her trying to talk cops out of it. Sunny Hostin’s family has come into the spotlight after her son Gabriel received a trespassing citation (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Here's a look at Sunny's family.

Who is Sunny Hostin's husband Emmanuel Hostin Sunny Hostin and her husband, Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, have been married for over 20 years, tying the knot on August 8, 1998, two years after they first met at church in Maryland, according to People. In her memoir I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds, Sunny recalled seeing Manny for the first time after a run and following him to a nearby bagel shop to strike up a conversation, writing, “He was gorgeous, decked out in a beautifully tailored suit.”

Manny studied at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and works as a board-certified orthopedic surgeon in New York, affiliated with Mount Sinai and Lenox Hill hospitals, per People. Sunny has spoken about their marriage on The View, once admitting Manny “doesn't cook that well,” adding, “I sort of believe in 'don't let the sun set on your anger.' If Manny and I are in an argument, I can't sleep.”

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Who are their kids? After struggling with infertility, including multiple miscarriages and IVF treatments, Sunny and Manny welcomed son Gabriel on August 15, 2002, followed by daughter Paloma on May 4, 2006, according to People.

Sunny has previously opened up about the difficult journey, saying, “I struggled for years with infertility and I was ashamed of it and embarrassed about it for so long.”

Gabriel is a 2025 Harvard University graduate and growing up, he played football through high school and also performed music, with Sunny once sharing a video of him playing piano, captioning it, “All that hard work paid off- Gabriel at the piano recital.”

Paloma, meanwhile, has followed a sports path, with Sunny sharing in 2019 that she was “named Camper of The Week at the Nike Girls Basketball Camp," per Closer Weekly.

Why was Gabriel arrested? Bodycam footage showed Sunny on the phone with police after her son Gabriel, 24, was stopped along Metro-North Railroad tracks in Westchester County on June 16 for trespassing. She told officers, “My name is Sunny Hostin and I'm one of the co-hosts of 'The View' and I'm a former federal prosecutor,” adding, “That's my son. He's a Harvard graduate, he doesn't have a criminal record,” according to The New York Post.

Gabriel is due in court on July 31, with Sunny reportedly representing him.