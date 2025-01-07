The View co-host Sunny Hostin under fire for comparing Jan 6 Capitol riot to Holocaust and slavery, ‘Get her fired’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is being criticised for comparing the January 6 Capitol riot to the Holocaust and slavery. On the four-year anniversary of the 2021 incident, Hostin said, “I think we need to find moral clarity, you know, in this country.” The View co-host Sunny Hostin under fire for comparing Jan 6 Capitol riot to Holocaust and slavery (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File)(CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Hostin said that in her opinion, there are some people who have grown less outraged about the incident over the years. “I just remember after January 6th, you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on January 6th where it belonged, squarely on Donald Trump’s shoulders,” she said. “And then you started seeing people backtrack and losing their moral center.”

Hostin added, “You have Condoleeza Rice, I believe, on this very show saying, you know, we need to move on from January 6th. I say, no, you don’t move on, because January 6th was an atrocity. It was one of the worst moments in American history.”

Hostin went on to compare the riot to the Nazi campaign to exterminate the Jews, as well as to slavery. “And when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery – we need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you forget and erase,” she said.

‘Nauseating at best’

Hostin is being blasted on social media for her comments. A clip of her making the remarks has surfaced online, with the X handle StopAntisemitism sharing it with the caption, “StopAntisemitism is sickened to hear The View host Sunny Hostin compare the January 6th insurrection to the Holocaust. Over 6 million Jews were massacred during the Holocaust. For an entertainment host to compare a riot to such a massive stain in history is nauseating at best.”

Many X users slammed Hostin in the comment section of the above video, with one saying, “They really need to cancel this show.” “@TheView needs to be sued. This won't stop unless they face legal repercussions,” one user said, while another wrote, “She’s got another legal announcement coming.” “Please get her fired,” said a user.

Hostin was also called out by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings during the network’s broadcast of the certification of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory. “Already today, we have heard some people in other venues say extraordinarily unhinged and vile things – comparing January 6th to the Holocaust, to slavery, to World War II,” Jennings said.

“I think we need to arrange our feelings and control ourselves accordingly here, and not go off the deep end,” Jennings continued. “It was not a good day. Political violence cannot be condoned, but we can also be measured in how we view it in light of the rest of American and world history.”

“I think people ought to really take stock of our feelings and not get out over our skis too much today and minimizing other world events and comparing them to January the 6th,” he added.