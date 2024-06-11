Nancy Pelosi admits she ‘did not have any accountability’ for lack of security at Capitol on Jan 6: Watch

New footage released by House Republicans shows Nancy Pelosi blaming herself for the lack of National Guard troops at the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. The former House Speaker is heard in the video talking about her lack of “accountability,” and accepting “responsibility” for a lack of security ahead of Donald Trump’s ‘Stop The Steal’ rally. Nancy Pelosi admits she ‘did not have any accountability’ for lack of security at Capitol on Jan 6 (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)(AP)

The New York Post reported that the video in question was shot by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, for an HBO documentary.

What did Nancy Pelosi say?

“We have responsibility, Terry,” Pelosi tells her chief of staff Terri McCullough as they drive away in a car from the Capitol. ”We did not have any accountability for what was going on there, and we should have. This is ridiculous.”

Pelosi then seems to rebuke McCullough for asking her if the National Guard should be called. “You’re gonna ask me in the middle of the thing, when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff, ‘should we call the Capitol Police?’ I mean the National Guard. Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?” Pelosi says.

McCullough then explains that “they thought that they had sufficient resources.” “It’s not a question of how they had … they don’t know! They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more,” Pelosi shot back.

This conversation is part of a 45-minute long footage submitted to the GOP-controlled House Administration oversight subcommittee, Politico reported. A previous report on the riot, which was authored by House Republicans in 2022, revealed that the Democratic leadership had concerns over the “optics” of having National Guard troops stationed at the Capitol Building following the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. Days after the riot, the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms, and the chief of Capitol Police, resigned.

The footage released by House Republicans was dismissed by a spokesperson for Pelosi, who accused them of trying to “whitewash” January 6. “Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination,” Aaron Bennett wrote on X. “Cherry-picked out-of-context clips don’t change that.”

“Three years later, House Republicans are still trying to whitewash January 6th,” he added. “It’s shameful, unpatriotic & pathetic.”