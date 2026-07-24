NYC stabbing update: Mayor Zohran Mamdani shares chilling details as Raul Morales arrested after Upper West Side attacks

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said police are investigating two daytime stabbings on Manhattan's Upper West Side as possible hate crimes after witnesses and victims reported that the suspect allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said police are investigating two daytime stabbings on Manhattan's Upper West Side as possible hate crimes after witnesses and victims reported that the suspect allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

In a statement posted on X, Mayor Mamdani said he had been briefed on the attacks. “I am relieved that both victims are in stable condition,” the mayor wrote.

Police have arrested Raul Morales, 51, in connection with the incidents. Authorities said both victims are in stable condition. Mamdani also updated that the investigators are also exploring whether the suspect's mental health played a role in the stabbings.

Mamdani wrote, “The NYPD’s initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor. They are also evaluating these stabbings as potential hate crimes.”

He condemned the stabbings and added, “These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city.”

The attacks occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday near Central Park on Manhattan's Upper West Side, a neighbourhood known for relatively low crime, according to The New York Times.