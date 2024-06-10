AOC says she wouldn't be surprised if Donald Trump thew her in jail if he is elected: ‘This is his motto’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has said that she thinks Donald Trump could throw her in jail if he is elected president in November. Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks while speaking with podcast host Kara Swisher on her show – On with Kara Swisher. AOC says she wouldn't be surprised if Donald Trump thew her in jail if he is elected (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The two discussed topics including the power of technology corporations, Israel, artificial intelligence and the presidential election. “I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that she takes the former president “at his word.” “I take him at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. I take him at his word,” she said. “I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are. He has learned from his mistakes of appointing professionals, and he will not make that mistake next time.”

During a recent interview with Fox News, Trump told host Sean Hannity that critics were wrong to think he would seek retribution. “Number one, they’re wrong,” Trump said. “It has to stop, because otherwise, we’re not going to have a country. Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it’s easy, because it’s Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that’s going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine.”

‘Trump does absolutely have a chance to win’

Meanwhile, Swisher asked Ocasio-Cortez whether she thought Trump could win the election considering he is a convicted felon now. “Trump does absolutely have a chance to win. That is why I have thrown my support behind Biden early and I support it vociferously,” the New York Democratic lawmaker replied. “It is unequivocal that if Donald Trump wins, we are looking at the potential dissolution of democracy in the United States of America and the question about what would happen to me or the Democratic Party is a joke compared to the question of what is going to happen to our country.”

Ocasio-Cortez also said she knows the reason behind the lack of excitement around Joe Biden. “I think when it comes to presidential elections, and especially to young people, I understand the lack of support for President Biden. And I think the demoralization around the president has caused folks to sometimes tune out on down-ballot candidates that will actually advance more alignment with their interests. And so the answer here is to get into the game, not to get out of it,” she said.