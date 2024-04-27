Columbia protest organiser blasts AOC over campus visit: ‘Zionist politicians are the real outside agitators'

Khymani James, one of the leading figures in the anti-Israel protest launched at Columbia University, lambasted New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the progressive Democratic group named "the Squad" over a recent visit to the encampment. Taking to X on Friday, Khymani James reposted a post showing AOC speaking with media in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University.(X)

James recently apologised after he was barred from the university over inflammatory remarks on Gaza. In a viral video, he was heard saying "Zionists don't deserve to live".

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taking to X on Friday, James reposted a post showing AOC speaking with media in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University.

“If you are letting in politicians to your encampment who condemn the Palestinian resistance and endorse Genocide Joe, you have fully lost the plot,” one of the Columbia protestors wrote on X. "Encampments should be sites of resistance, not Democratic Party photo-ops. BEWARE OF CO-OPTATION."

Also Read: Who is Khymani James? Columbia bars anti-Israel protestor over 'Zionists don't deserve to live' remarks

AOC's visit comes at a time when the Biden-led administration is facing immense backlash over its “inability” to reach a ceasefire agreement to restore peace in Palestine amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. President Joe Biden has been accused of assisting a genocide against Palestinians.

Netizens react to Columbia protestor's post

Joseph Kishore, the national secretary of Socialist Equality Party, shared a picture and mentioned that when police carried out mass arrests at Columbia, AOC staged this photo with Biden.

“AOC is a Zionist threat to Columbia's Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” one X user wrote.

“Not sure they could stop her from coming in but they should probably have ignored her presence,” another chimed in.

AOC targets Columbia University President for calling police on campus

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chastised Columbia University for its decision to dispatch the police to tackle the pro-Palestine protestors who took over the campus's main lawn.

Reacting to the move, AOC wrote on X, "Calling in police enforcement on non-violent demonstrations of young students on campus is an escalatory, reckless, and dangerous act."

In response to the Columbia's threat to call the NYPD on demonstrators who would not leave, she further declared It is an egregious example of a leadership failure that endangers people's lives.

On Tuesday, Columbia University President Minouche Shafix sent an email to the school community, threatening to have the Gaza Solidarity Encampment dismantled or removed.

Also Read: Who is Achinthya Sivalingam? Indian-origin student held in US, banned from Princeton University over anti-Israel protest

Similar encampment protests against Israel war on Hamas have also emerged at campuses across the United including Yale and Harvard,

AOC recently shared US Congressman Greg Casar's post on X, in which he told to University of Texas students that "we must continue raising our voices, because no matter what Greg Abbott says, our movement is rooted in love."