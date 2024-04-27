Who is Khymani James? Columbia bars anti-Israel protestor over 'Zionists don't deserve to live' remarks

Amid the ongoing anti-Israel protests in the US universities, one of the Columbia University student demonstrators was heard repeatedly stating that Zionists “don’t deserve to live” and should be murdered in a viral video. Claiming that Zionists are evil and comparing them to “Nazis”, Khymani James said: “Be glad, be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.”(X@iamBrianBJ)

“The existence of them and the projects they have built i.e. Israel, it’s all antithetical to peace. So yes I feel very comfortable — very comfortable — calling for those people to die,” said Khymani James, a leader of the anti-Israeli protests at Columbia University.

Claiming that Zionists are evil and comparing them to “Nazis”, he said: “Be glad, be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.”

He further accused Zionists of not letting the world progress. “Zionists, along with all White supremacists, need to not exist, because they actively kill and harm vulnerable people.”

Columbia University issues statement

Speaking to CNN on Friday, a university representative informed that James has been barred from the campus over inflammatory comments.

“Calls of violence and statements targeted at individuals based on their religious, ethnic or national identity are unacceptable and violate university policy,” the spokesperson said, without clarifying if James has been permanently expelled or just suspended.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Columbia/Barnard Hillel Brian Cohen told New York Times that students who make such comments don't belong on campus.

Khymani James issues an apology over controversial remarks

On Thursday, James took to X, formerly Twitter, to apologise for his remarks and defended his actions, saying he "misspoke".

In his statement, James lamented his remarks which were "wrong," and asserted that "every member of our community deserves to feel safe without qualification." He clarified that he was "unusually upset" in January when he made the comments “because I'm Black and visibly queer, and an online mob targeted me.”

White House denounces ‘appalling ’statement

Condemning James “dangerous” remarks, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates on Friday said, “These appalling statements turn the stomach and should serve as a wakeup call.”

“It is hideous to advocate for the murder of Jews. President Biden has been clear that violent rhetoric, hate speech and antisemitic remarks have no place in America whatsoever, and he will always stand against them.”

The Columbia students who sparked nationwide pro-Palestinian protests announced on Friday that they arrived at a standstill with the administration and would not leave their encampment until their requests were fulfilled.

According to the student demonstrators, they are expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza, where death toll amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has reportedly surpassed 34,305.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed on October 7, when the Hamas launched an attack on Israel.