Who is Achinthya Sivalingam? Indian-origin student held in US, banned from Princeton University over anti-Israel protest

As anti-Israel demonstrations have rocked top US universities, two Princeton students were arrested on Thursday after they erected tents for a student-led pro-Palestine encampment in McCosh Courtyard. One of the two detained persons was identified as Indian-origin student Achinthya Sivalingam. One of the two arrested students was identified as Achinthya Sivalingam.(Princeton)

According to the organisers of the protest, the demonstrators included Princeton students, faculty members and some people from outside the varsity.

In a statement, University spokesperson Jennifer Morrill said that erecting tents violated the policy of the school and two undergraduate students were detained for trespassing. They have been barred from campus with immediate effect, pending a disciplinary process, the spokesperson confirmed.

First-year Ph.D. student Urvi, who preferred to only be addressed by her first name, described the arrest as "violent" and alleged that zip ties were placed around their wrists. “They’ve been evicted from their houses and were given under five minutes to get their stuff,” Urvi stated.

In contrast to Urvi's statement, Morill said Public Safety officers used no force while arresting the students.

About 110 people were there at 9 a.m., painting banners and sitting on the ground in the grassy area between Mather Sundial and Dickinson Hall.(Elisabeth H. Daugherty)

Who is Achinthya Sivalingam?

After being born in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Achinthya Sivalingam was raised in Columbus, Ohio, according to the university's official website.

Before enrolling into Masters in Public Affairs in International Development at Princeton, she studied international politics and economics at Ohio State University.

In the past, she has worked on a variety of policy issues in India and the United States with civil society organisations, politics, legal system and private philanthropy.

She most recently worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, supporting policy and advocacy efforts for the portfolios of nutrition, agricultural development, and climate adaption.

She has supported congressional campaign in Ohio's third district and even worked on India's land rights and policy at the Centre for Policy Research. Her areas of expertise include communications and narratives about climate change.

US sees surge in pro-Palestine protests

There has been a noticeable increase in anti-Semitic events and pro-Palestine protests in the United States since Hamas perpetrated a terror attack on Israel. The protest was first carried out by Columbia University in New York and gradually followed by different varsities.

Demonstrators have been calling on their universities to support an immediate ceasefire and to divest from businesses that profit from the Gaza conflict.

At least 550 people have been arrested in last one week, reported Reuters.

At least 61 demonstrators were taken into custody on Thursday, with 28 of them at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and 33 at Indiana University.