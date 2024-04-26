 Indian-origin student arrested and barred from Princeton University for participating in anti-Israel protests - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian-origin student arrested and barred from Princeton University for participating in anti-Israel protests

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 11:32 AM IST

Indian-origin student in US has been arrested and barred from varsity for taking part in anti-Israel protests on campus

As part of ongoing campus upheaval in US, an Indian origin student named Achinthya Sivalingan has been arrested along with one another and barred from campus. The protests came amidst pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Indian-origin student, Achinthya Sivalingan, in US has been arrested and barred from varsity for taking part in anti-Israel protests on campus
Indian-origin student, Achinthya Sivalingan, in US has been arrested and barred from varsity for taking part in anti-Israel protests on campus

Achinthya Sivalingan, hailing from Coimbatore and raised in Columbus, is facing disciplinary action and campus ban, disclosed a university spokesperson.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The protest unfolded with a student-led pro-Palestine encampment at McCosh Courtyard early Thursday morning, swiftly escalating as Princeton officials issued warnings. "After the initial arrests, students folded them away," detailed the Daily Princetonian.

Students face arrest and are being barred from campus if they refuse to stop, according to a campus-wide message from Vice President for Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun on Wednesday morning.

Also Read: USC scraps ‘main stage’ graduation commencement ceremony

According to reports, the sit-in, initially comprising about 100 undergraduate and graduate students, swelled in solidarity with nationwide pro-Palestinian movements. The demonstrators advocate for college divestment from entities involved in the Gaza conflict.

Princeton's response was prompt, with Public Safety officers swiftly arresting Achinthya Sivalingan GS and Hassan Sayed GS within minutes of tent setup, confirming University spokesperson Jennifer Morrill.

"No force was used by Public Safety officers...arrests occurred without resistance," Morrill asserted, emphasizing the university's protocol outlined by Vice President for Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun.

Also Read: Indian-origin man shot dead by US police in San Antonio

Reflecting on the arrests, Urvi, a first-year PhD student, described the scene as "violent," to PTI, underscoring the urgency imposed on the evicted students.

“They’ve been evicted from their houses and were given under five minutes to get their stuff,” Urvi said.

The incident has ignited discourse, with some voicing concerns over the escalation of protests into acts of antisemitism, instilling fear among Jewish students on campus. Amidst these tensions, Princeton grapples with balancing free expression and ensuring campus safety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / Indian-origin student arrested and barred from Princeton University for participating in anti-Israel protests
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On