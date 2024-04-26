Indian-origin student arrested and barred from Princeton University for participating in anti-Israel protests

As part of ongoing campus upheaval in US, an Indian origin student named Achinthya Sivalingan has been arrested along with one another and barred from campus. The protests came amidst pro-Palestine demonstrations. Indian-origin student, Achinthya Sivalingan, in US has been arrested and barred from varsity for taking part in anti-Israel protests on campus

Achinthya Sivalingan, hailing from Coimbatore and raised in Columbus, is facing disciplinary action and campus ban, disclosed a university spokesperson.

The protest unfolded with a student-led pro-Palestine encampment at McCosh Courtyard early Thursday morning, swiftly escalating as Princeton officials issued warnings. "After the initial arrests, students folded them away," detailed the Daily Princetonian.

Students face arrest and are being barred from campus if they refuse to stop, according to a campus-wide message from Vice President for Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the sit-in, initially comprising about 100 undergraduate and graduate students, swelled in solidarity with nationwide pro-Palestinian movements. The demonstrators advocate for college divestment from entities involved in the Gaza conflict.

Princeton's response was prompt, with Public Safety officers swiftly arresting Achinthya Sivalingan GS and Hassan Sayed GS within minutes of tent setup, confirming University spokesperson Jennifer Morrill.

"No force was used by Public Safety officers...arrests occurred without resistance," Morrill asserted, emphasizing the university's protocol outlined by Vice President for Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun.

Reflecting on the arrests, Urvi, a first-year PhD student, described the scene as "violent," to PTI, underscoring the urgency imposed on the evicted students.

“They’ve been evicted from their houses and were given under five minutes to get their stuff,” Urvi said.

The incident has ignited discourse, with some voicing concerns over the escalation of protests into acts of antisemitism, instilling fear among Jewish students on campus. Amidst these tensions, Princeton grapples with balancing free expression and ensuring campus safety.