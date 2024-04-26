Indian-origin man shot dead by US police

Last Sunday, a 42-year-old Indian-origin man, Sachin Sahoo, was shot dead by police in San Antonio. Sachin Sahoo was shot dead by San Antonio police(LinkedIn)

The encounter occurred when Sachin allegedly hit two officers with his vehicle as they attempted to apprehend him in connection with an aggravated assault case.

Sachin, originally from Uttar Pradesh, India, was pronounced dead at the scene following the actions of police officer Tyler Turner. He was charged and later declared wanted for assaulting his roommate.

Preliminary reports declare Sachin dead at the scene

According to preliminary reports, the encounter happened just before 6:30 pm on April 21, when officers responded to a residence in Cheviot Heights, San Antonio, following a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as confirmed by the San Antonio Police Department in a statement to PTI (Press Trust of India).

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}