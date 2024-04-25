Sam Altman gets mildly awkward when Stanford students wish him 'Happy birthday'. Indian-origin student shares video

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman addressed students of Stanford University on Wednesday, during which the students surprised him with a birthday wish. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, interacted with Stanford University students. (X/@AllenNaliath)

Altman turned 39 on April 22.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

One of the students who attended Altman's talk shared a snippet of the students singing "Happy birthday" for the AI entrepreneur.

"Good to know @sama also hates when people sing happy birthday," Indian-origin Stanford student Allen Naliath wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video.

"This is less interesting," Altman says, surprised and mildly awkward with the sweet gesture.

The screen behind him had the text, "Happy birthday, Sam".

Altman, who heads ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, was in conversation with Stanford lecturer Ravi Belani as part of Stanford's Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders series.

Allen Naliath, a third-year student at Stanford University studying Computer Science, also shared a video of a long queue of people waiting to enter the venue where Altman spoke.

Incidentally, Altman is a Stanford dropout who left the university in 2005 without a Bachelor's degree, two years after he enrolled for a course in computer science.

In November last year, Altman was briefly fired from the board of OpenAI, four days after which he returned as its CEO. His return came after nearly all of OpenAI's employees threatened to depart unless the board restored Altman and resigned.

In March, OpenAI - the world's most prominent artificial intelligence (AI) company - announced that Altman would return to the company's boardalong with three new directors.

“We have important work in front of us,” he had said in a post on X.