 Sam Altman gets mildly awkward when Stanford students wish him 'Happy birthday'. Indian-origin student shares video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sam Altman gets mildly awkward when Stanford students wish him 'Happy birthday'. Indian-origin student shares video

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 25, 2024 12:55 PM IST

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, spoke to Stanford University students. An Indian-origin student shared snippets of the event.

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman addressed students of Stanford University on Wednesday, during which the students surprised him with a birthday wish.

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, interacted with Stanford University students. (X/@AllenNaliath)
Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, interacted with Stanford University students. (X/@AllenNaliath)

Altman turned 39 on April 22.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

One of the students who attended Altman's talk shared a snippet of the students singing "Happy birthday" for the AI entrepreneur.

"Good to know @sama also hates when people sing happy birthday," Indian-origin Stanford student Allen Naliath wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video.

"This is less interesting," Altman says, surprised and mildly awkward with the sweet gesture.

The screen behind him had the text, "Happy birthday, Sam".

Altman, who heads ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, was in conversation with Stanford lecturer Ravi Belani as part of Stanford's Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders series.

Allen Naliath, a third-year student at Stanford University studying Computer Science, also shared a video of a long queue of people waiting to enter the venue where Altman spoke.

Incidentally, Altman is a Stanford dropout who left the university in 2005 without a Bachelor's degree, two years after he enrolled for a course in computer science.

In November last year, Altman was briefly fired from the board of OpenAI, four days after which he returned as its CEO. His return came after nearly all of OpenAI's employees threatened to depart unless the board restored Altman and resigned.

In March, OpenAI - the world's most prominent artificial intelligence (AI) company - announced that Altman would return to the company's boardalong with three new directors.

“We have important work in front of us,” he had said in a post on X.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Sam Altman gets mildly awkward when Stanford students wish him 'Happy birthday'. Indian-origin student shares video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On