Campus crackdown in US: Police detain protestors at USC
Arrests were made as pro-Palestine demonstrations turned chaotic at the University of Southern California and other universities across the US.
From California to New York, many US colleges are experiencing unruly pro-palestine agitators on Wednesday, with four schools facing disruptions in Massachusetts, California, Texas and New York.
The University of Southern California (USC), Harvard University, the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) and Columbia University in New York city were all scenes with divergent reactions ranging from the threatening and chaotic to a generally hostile and disordered environment as a result of deep-seated campus opposition about the Israeli military’s measures in the Middle East.
Police arrest agitators
During a clampdown of unlawful activity at USC on Wednesday, local cops arrested some protesters.
With hundreds of students fighting to the point that USC DSP armed officers evoked, the tensions went so high.
Texas state troopers have been deployed and reportedly made dozens of arrests at the University of Texas at Austin.
{This is a developing story, please stay tuned for us for the latest updates}