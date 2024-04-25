Campus crackdown in US: Police detain protestors at USC

From California to New York, many US colleges are experiencing unruly pro-palestine agitators on Wednesday, with four schools facing disruptions in Massachusetts, California, Texas and New York. USC public safety officers stand watch as demonstrators gather after students built a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the University of Southern California's (USC) Alumni Park, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 24, 2024. REUTERS/David Swanson(REUTERS)

The University of Southern California (USC), Harvard University, the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) and Columbia University in New York city were all scenes with divergent reactions ranging from the threatening and chaotic to a generally hostile and disordered environment as a result of deep-seated campus opposition about the Israeli military’s measures in the Middle East.

Police arrest agitators

During a clampdown of unlawful activity at USC on Wednesday, local cops arrested some protesters.

With hundreds of students fighting to the point that USC DSP armed officers evoked, the tensions went so high.

Texas state troopers have been deployed and reportedly made dozens of arrests at the University of Texas at Austin.

