USC scraps ‘main stage’ graduation commencement ceremony amid campus crackdown

The University of Southern California (USC) has announced the cancellation of its primary commencement ceremony scheduled for May 10. USC canceled its main graduation ceremony Thursday and dozens more college students were arrested at other campuses nationwide as protests against the Israel-Hamas war continued to spread. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)

This decision marks the culmination of a series of events that began with the university’s decision to prevent valedictorian Asna Tabassum from delivering her speech, following opposition from pro-Israel groups.

USC’s President Carol Folt has been at the center of the drama, as the university sought to navigate the growing controversy. The decision to cancel the main graduation event is seen as an attempt to calm the tensions that have escalated due to the university’s gradual dismantling of traditional commencement elements. This has led to criticism from both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel factions.

Why sudden cancellation?

The backdrop to these developments is a broader unrest on college campuses nationwide, which has been inflamed by the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This unrest was brought into sharp focus at USC when a pro-Palestinian demonstration resulted in the arrest of 93 individuals, including students and activists.

USC’s official statement addressed the logistical challenges, stating “With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially. As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.”

President Folt has remained silent on the issue.

‘We understand that this is disappointing’: USC

USC has also confirmed that 23 satellite graduation ceremonies across various schools and colleges will proceed as planned. Smaller departmental gatherings will complement these events.

“We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band,” the university declared.

Further changes include introducing “all commencement events taking place on May 8-11,” and “all campus access through specific points of entry.”

USC also ruled that there will be only eight tickets per graduating student.

“There will be an appeal process if more tickets are needed,” the letter stated, adding that guests would undergo security checks “similar to those for attending athletic events at the Coliseum”, including metal detectors and X-ray bag inspections.