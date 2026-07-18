Nancy Guthrie buried on property of 1976 bus kidnapper, Frederick Woods? ‘Investigator’ shares shock claim

“This man claims he knows where Nancy Guthrie is buried. Claims she is buried on property occupied by a Frederick Woods in Nipomo California ,” JLR wrote on X.

A person claimed to know where Nancy Guthrie was buried. The shocking claims were put out by Richard Alvey on YouTube and shared by self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR.

These claims come even as authorities continue their search for the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie , who was reported missing on February 1 by her family. Notably, authorities are still treating it as a kidnapping case and have not shared information with the public indicating Guthrie's demise.

‘Nancy Guthrie is buried in a beautiful grass lawn…’ In the clip put out today, which is a little over four minutes, Alvey claimed to know where Nancy Guthrie was buried.

According to the video, Nancy Guthrie was ‘buried in a beautiful grass lawn’. Later in the comments, he said the correct address was 1675 Scenic View Way in Nipomo, California.

Notably, Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, over 700 miles away.

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“You can't just walk up to her grave. The gated compound is surrounded by a recently installed barbed wire fence,” Alvey continued. “This property is a green oasis on a hill in the middle of a barren desert,” he said, adding “Nancy is truly buried in nature.”

Alvey further said the property ‘owner’ was Fred Woods, ‘recently released from parole for kidnapping and burying alive 26 children.' He also went on to claim that Woods lived in the ‘same geographical area’ as Nancy Guthrie.

Fact-checking wild claims made by Richard Alvey Firstly, there is no confirmation that Nancy Guthrie is indeed dead. Alvey himself noted in the comments that this was merely a ‘theory’.

“I have tried three or four times. They interrupt and hang up as soon as they determine it’s a theory,” he said when asked why he didn't contact the FBI about this information.

As per reports, Frederick Woods or Fred Woods does maintain a property in Nipomo, California, but he's in no way in the same geographical area as Nancy Guthrie, proving Alvey's claim to be false.

Further, Alvey appears to have based his theory on the wording in the ransom note that ‘Nancy Guthrie was buried in nature’. This note, and the two others sent at the same time have already been proven to be false by the FBI. Alvey has long been trying to connect Frederick Woods to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case and has put out videos in the past to try and push this theory.

However, authorities have in no way indicated Frederick Woods is in any way connected to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, after he was released on parole. Thus, not only is Alvey's claims about Nancy Guthrie being dead and buried unproven, but the claims about Woo's involvement are not backed by any proof either.

What to know about Frederick Woods? On July 15, 1976, in Chowchilla, California, a busload of children aged 5 to 14 and their school bus driver, Ed Ray (then 55) was abducted. The victims were driven around for 11 hours in two vans, before they were entombed in a moving van and buried in a Livermore rock quarry.

After spending 16 hours underground, two of the older children, and the bus driver, escaped, digging themselves out using just their hands. The quarry belonged to Frederick Nickerson Woods. His son Fred Newhall Woods IV was missing. Authorities began searching for Woods and his two friends, James Schoenfeld, and his brother, Richard Schoenfeld. They also found a rough draft of a $5 million ransom note on the Woods estate.

While Richard voluntarily surrendered, Woods was captured in Vancouver, British Columbia, and James was arrested while reportedly preparing to surrender. Though the trio was sentenced to life in jail, they were paroled by 2022.

Who is Richard Alvey? Not much is known about Alvey. He started his YouTube channel on Jul 21, 2016. The channel has a modest 566 subscribers. Alvey has spoken about the Chowchilla bus kidnapping case in the past, and has multiple videos on his channel where he shares his theories.

However, his theory about Nancy Guthrie does not appear to be true in any way. When JLR shared the claims made by Alvey, many of his followers on X were skeptical as well. “What!!!! Why he coming out now after five months. He just want his 15 minutes fame,” one wrote. Another added “Don't listen to this guy before doing research into who he is.” Yet another harshly exclaimed “He knows giddily squat.”