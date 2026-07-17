Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Tommaso Cioni's photo with ‘another woman’

A self-styled investigator shared a photo of Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, as the search for the 84-year-old continues. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, has shared many such photos of Cioni asking where Nancy Guthrie is. Tommaso Cioni dropped Nancy Guthrie home after she had dinner with Annie Guthrie, the night before the 84-year-old was reported missing. (X/@mspistolicious)

The mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and it has been over five months now, as she remains to be found. In the meantime, part of the people closely following this case turned their attention to Cioni and his wife, Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie.

This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be considered as a suspect in the case. Though the lead investigating body, the Pima County Sheriff's Office, made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects, public speculation around the two has continued. It mainly comes from the fact that Nancy had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Cioni is believed to have dropped her home after. This would make the married couple, who reportedly live close to her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, among the last people to see Nancy before she was reported missing.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ says Annie, Tommaso Cioni have not returned to work; ‘don’t they need money?'

Leaning into this public interest, JLR, shared alleged photos of Cioni, a few days back. One of them showed Cioni with ‘another woman’, as the self-styled investigator noted. Here's all you need to know about Tommaso Cioni's photos.