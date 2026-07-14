Ex-FBI flags one thing overlooked during Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation; ‘needs to be solved urgently’

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer flagged one thing that likely got overlooked during the investigation into the kidnapping and possible killing of Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 by her family. (REUTERS)

It has been over five months since and the search for Guthrie has not yielded any results, though authorities are still treating it as a kidnapping case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Were Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni harassed amid missing probe? ‘Cruel’ details out

Now, the former law enforcement official has shared expert insight into what is being overlooked in the investigation. Coffindaffer shared her thoughts on a X post.

What ex-FBI said about Nancy Guthrie investigation Coffindaffer shared the one thing that ‘gets overlooked in the Nancy Guthrie case’. It is that there is a man out there who is capable of abducting and likely killing an 84-year-old.

As per the former law enforcement agent, the Catalina Foothills are not safe till the time he's found. “Further, although she was targeted (picked as a victim above others) doesn't mean the same kidnappers for ransom won't target another rich person,” Coffindaffer explained.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Experts say FBI ‘hedging their bets’ in fresh ransom note statement, 'it's going to be solved by…'

Flagging the frequency of kidnappings, Coffindaffer said “After all 2 kidnappings for ransom in 2 days in the same area should be statistically concerning. Wrench by Proxy or a kidnapping by someone who had ties?”.

She went on to add “We know the motive was money. We don't know whether this was a sophisticated plot or a low level quasi-insider who got the lead.”

The former FBI agent then warned that either way a ‘predator’ was ‘on the loose’ and stressed that the ‘case needs to be solved urgently’.

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department shared a statement regarding the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. “The Pima County Sheriff's Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie Investigation that include a QR code requesting money. PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation. Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.