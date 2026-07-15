Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie speaks out on ‘much-deserved time off’ from Today, ‘I watched quite a…’
Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's Today show on July 14 after a week-long absence related to her mother Nancy's ongoing disappearance.
Savannah Guthrie made her long-awaited return to the NBC Today show on July 14, Tuesday. She had been absent from the program since July 7 due to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.
At this point, Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over five months. There have been no significant leads, and authorities have not identified any suspects in the case. Consequently, when Savannah took a break from the Today show, the public quickly speculated that her absence was related to the situation involving Nancy Guthrie.
So, what was the reason behind Savannah's time off from her regular job? She offered an explanation after her return to the show.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff warns against rise of scammers after discovery of AI-modified image of woman
Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie shares reasons for her absence from Today
Savannah’s colleagues warmly welcomed her return to the show on Tuesday, expressing their support. It is evident that they care for her well-being and encouraged her to take a break. In fact, her absence was due to her taking time off.
“So glad that Savannah’s back in Studio 1A,” her co-anchor Craig Melvin remarked during the broadcast. “Had some much-deserved time off.”
Guthrie addressed her absence on the show, explaining how she spent her time during a short vacation. She took the opportunity to watch the quarterfinal matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“I watched quite a few of them,” she stated, adding, “and you should know, the France and Spain semifinal is today.”
In addition to discussing her experience watching the World Cup, Savannah did not reveal all the activities she engaged in during her time off. However, her vacation appears to be largely unrelated to her mother's case.
As the Nancy Guthrie case progresses, the inquiries have only intensified over time. Investigators have persistently pursued leads, carried out searches, and sought assistance from the public, yet the answers that her family has been longing for remain frustratingly elusive.
Pima County Sheriff warns public
Meanwhile, authorities have advised the public against sending money to unknown individuals or scanning any QR codes that request payment.
Additional financial scams have emerged in connection with this case: Derrick Anthony Callella was apprehended in February after the FBI found that he was dispatching fraudulent ransom notes to Annie Guthrie, the daughter of Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. He is charged with two counts of harassment via a telecommunications device.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More