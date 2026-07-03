Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie speaks out on 5 months of agony searching for missing mom, ‘There is not a…’

Savannah Guthrie, the host of Today, expressed that her family has been experiencing "unending trauma" since her elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie, was taken from her residence — with no arrests made even after several months. Savannah Guthrie, host of Today, discusses her family's five-month ordeal following her mother’s disappearance (via REUTERS)

“It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family. There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom,” Savannah Guthrie, 54, stated in an interview with Arizona's KOLD on Wednesday.

“We thank the people of Tucson for holding her in their hearts, as well as both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless work on behalf of our family,” she said. “Bring her home.”

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Nancy Guthrie update Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old grandmother, was taken from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, during the early hours of February 1. Since then, there have been no sightings or communications from her.

Despite five months of inquiries conducted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly named.

Nancy Guthrie update: Man admits guilt for dispatching a fraudulent ransom request A man from California has admitted guilt in connection with a fraudulent ransom request concerning the case of Nancy Guthrie.

Derrick Callella, aged 42 and residing in Hawthorne, was apprehended in February. He was charged with sending two text messages to the Guthrie family. Shortly after the 84-year-old Guthrie went missing from her residence in Arizona on February 1, he also made a phone call to a family member.

Callella entered a guilty plea on Thursday to two charges of harassment via a telecommunications device.

In his petition, Callella confessed to having called and sent text messages to Guthrie's family on February 4, shortly after Guthrie went missing, in which he requested a Bitcoin transfer.

Callella recognized that he was aware of a previous ransom demand, as stated by federal officials, and admitted that his actions were intended to harass the family by inquiring about the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance.

Callella could face a maximum of two years in prison along with a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is set for September 10.