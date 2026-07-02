Nancy Guthrie case: FBI Phoenix shares major update on ransom notes, ‘Demands may potentially be…’
FBI Phoenix has shared an update on ransom notes linked to Nancy Guthrie that media outlets have received, as the 84-year-old remains missing.
The FBI is investigating some Nancy Guthrie ransom notes that “may potentially be legitimate,” the bureau said on Wednesday, June 1. This comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that according to investigators, who cited an unnamed FBI official, none of the ransom notes media outlets received were genuine.
The FBI’s Phoenix branch said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation.
“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.
Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'
"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.
What Sheriff Chris Nanos said
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke out about his skepticism about the legitimacy of the ransom notes during an appearance on Arizona radio station KVOI AM 1030's ‘Buckmaster Show’ on June 26. He revealed that the FBI is investigating the notes as they continue to partner with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
"I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes," Nanos said. "It's a shame that that happens, but I think we're looking at another one of those today with what's been reported. But we'll let the FBI do their work."
Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’
Nanos added that "it is a shame that these type of events occur," because "people have great interest, and that's good because it helps us, but then it gets really gets abused.”
"People who call in fake ransom notes, people who claim [false information] for the sake of media and the family, they get out and disturb, in this case, an entire neighborhood," Nanos said.
Nancy has been missing for over four months now, with no suspects having been identified in her abduction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More