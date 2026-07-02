Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni, Annie in focus as ex-FBI agent weighs in on ransom notes, ‘Would be behind bars…’

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are in focus again after former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer weighed in on FBI Phoenix’s update on the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes. The FBI is investigating some ransom notes that “may potentially be legitimate,” the bureau said on Wednesday, June 1. This came after Reuters reported on Tuesday that according to investigators, who cited an unnamed FBI official, none of the ransom notes media outlets received were genuine. Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni, Annie in focus as ex-FBI agent weighs in on ransom notes (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

“To be clear, this case is a Kidnapping for Ransom case,” Coffindaffer wrote on X, sharing FBI Phoenix’s statement. “Tomasso and Annie did not stage this. They would be behind bars if they did because they were investigated every which way early on and no roads led to them. Even ICAC was used.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

She added, “The three ransom notes are not all fakes, per the Real FBI (Not "FBI Sources"). The notes are under investigation and some may be legitimate. I sure wish the FBI would do monthly statements. Reuters relied on Sources and that's a dangerous game. Thank you FBI for making a statement.”

What did FBI Phoenix say? The FBI’s Phoenix branch said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.

"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’

Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Tommaso after Nancy’s disappearance, with journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claiming he may be a “prime suspect” in the case.

However, authorities later cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.