Savannah Guthrie Trump interview on 'satanic pedophile ring' goes viral after mother reported missing; 'he knew'

The interview is from 2020. Guthrie can be heard asking Trump if he could state once and for all that the claims of there being a ‘pedophile ring’ and that Trump was the ‘savior’ were not true. He was also asked to disavow QAnon, a platform which comprised of many Trump supporters. The clip showed Trump refusing to do so, and instead attacking Antifa and the ‘radical left'.

Savannah Guthrie's old interview with President Donald Trump has resurfaced even as NBC's ‘TODAY’ Show host's mother has been reported missing . In that interview, Guthrie asked Trump if he believed that Democrats were a ‘satanic, pedophile ring’.

The interview, conducted a month before the 2020 presidential election won the Emmy for Outstanding Live Interview. One of the people resharing the video wrote “Trump lied, he knew.”

Also Read | Savannah Guthrie's family and net worth: All on her husband and children as mom Nancy goes missing As the interview resurfaced, one person also asked if Guthrie was the NBC host who pushed for the Epstein files release. “Isn't Savanna Guthrie the NBC host that tried to put out the Epstein information?,” a person wrote on X. While this is not true, Guthrie did interview Jennifer Araoz, who alleged that Jeffrey Epstein had raped her when she was in high school.

Guthrie's mother's disappearance comes at a time when there is a lot of renewed interest in Epstein as the Justice Department has released the final tranche of documents related to the late convicted child sex offender.

Savannah Guthrie mother update Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing from her Pima County home since Saturday. In the latest update, authorities said they were treating her house as a crime scene, saying they did not believe she walked out of her house on her own.

They noted she was of ‘sound mind’ and ‘sharp as a tack’. The search remains on, and in the meantime, Guthrie released a statement, saying “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”