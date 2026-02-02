Samantha Guthrie's mom missing: Pima County Sheriff gives chilling update after search ops, ‘it could be fatal’

Authorities in Arizona are requesting assistance from the public in locating Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff’s Department's missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP) (AP)

During a briefing on February 2, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that search and rescue teams have not been able to find Nancy Guthrie, 84, who was reported missing from her residence near Tucson at approximately noon on February 1.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” Nanos stated. “We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime, and we're asking the community's help.”

Nancy Guthrie's physical challenges and medication Nanos mentioned that Guthrie faces “some physical challenges” and needs daily medication which “if she doesn't have in 24 hours, it could be fatal.”

While the sheriff stated it “would be inappropriate” to disclose additional information regarding the scene, he informed reporters that there were signs suggesting Guthrie “did not leave on her own.”

He further stated that there were no other caregivers or family members unaccounted for, and that the family has been extremely cooperative with law enforcement. “Our hearts go out to them; this is their mom.”

Nancy Guthrie missing case: ‘She did not leave on her own’ Stressing that her mobility is quite restricted, the sheriff stated, “We know she didn't just walk out of there.”

He noted that there were additional indications at the residence that corroborated the fact that she did not depart independently. However, he refrained from providing more specifics.

Nancy Guthrie missing case: ‘Her physical limits are based on just age’ Authorities have been conducting a search for the 84-year-old since her family reported her missing late Sunday morning.

A church member first contacted the family to inform them that Nancy had not attended services earlier that day, prompting concerned relatives to call the police, according to officials.

The police stated that Nancy was “of sound mind” and “as sharp as a tack,” and they emphasized that they do not consider her disappearance to be connected to dementia or any other mental health issue.

“The family wants everybody to know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off. Her physical limits are based on just age,” Nanos stated.