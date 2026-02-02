New Jeffrey Epstein emails hint at Indian victim of his sex abuse ring

The latest tranche of the ‘Epstein files’, released on Friday, appears to suggest that there was at least one Indian woman among the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s extensive sex trafficking ring. This undated redacted photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (AP)

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who became notorious for running a long-term sex trafficking operation involving underage girls and powerful associates. He died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, in what authorities ruled a suicide.

The Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents related to the convicted sex offender on Friday. Although these files — like the documents released earlier — were heavily redacted, they shed more light on the sex abuse ring that Epstein ran for wealthy people in his orbit.

Emails from US attorney representing Epstein victims In January 2020, American attorney Brittany Henderson wrote an email where she mentioned that several of her clients were interested in receiving therapy.

Brittany Henderson is an American attorney and partner at the law firm Edwards Henderson who specialises in representing survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking in civil litigation. She has been a leading lawyer for hundreds of people abused by Jeffrey Epstein. (Also read: Bill Gates' former adviser e-mailed Jeffrey Epstein about Pune: 'So filthy...I HATE this place')

In her 2020 email, Henderson said that two of clients based in Florida, and four in New York, were “very interested in therapy.” The names of the clients have been redacted in the released files to protect the identity of the victims.

Indian victim mentioned in emails The American attorney then revealed that a woman, whose name has been redacted, is currently in India and asked whether she could receive therapy there.

“Finally - [name redacted] is currently living in India. Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive 6 free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?” Henderson asked in her email.

Other emails released as part of the Epstein files reveal that the FBI Victim Assistance paid for up to six sessions of counseling for victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Brittany Henderson was likely inquiring whether the woman in India was eligible for these free therapy sessions, suggesting that the woman was also a victim of Epstein’s sex ring.

Indian model in Dubai This was not the only mention of an “Indian” in the files.

In 2009, a person emailed Jeffrey Epstein about a “beautiful Indian model” in Dubai.

“Dear Jeffery please look at this link for a beautiful] Indian model who lives in Dubai,” the person, whose name has been redacted, wrote. The email included a link to a YouTube video that is now unavailable.

The US Department of Justice said that Epstein had more than 1,000 victims. Many of his victims were underage at the time they were trafficked to rich and powerful people in Epstein's orbit.