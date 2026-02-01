Bill Gates' former adviser e-mailed Jeffrey Epstein about Pune: 'So filthy...I HATE this place'

The latest tranche of the Epstein files, released Friday, show an email exchange between the disgraced financier and Boris Nikolic, a former adviser to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In his 2012 emails to Jeffrey Epstein, Nikolic repeatedly expressed his dislike for India — specifically for the city of Pune. Boris Nikolic emailed Jeffrey Epstein (pictured) about his dislike for Pune, India. (REUTERS)

What Bill Gates’ ex-adviser said about Pune The United States Department of Justice on Friday released the largest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to date. The giant tranche has more than 3 million pages of documents, along with thousands of images.

Among the files released Friday was correspondence between Boris Nikolic and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by suicide while in prison in 2019. (Also read: New woman claims Ex-Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her: ‘Dragged me through hell’)

The emails were apparently exchanged while Nikolic was travelling through India in 2012. Nikolic, whom the New York Times once described as a member of Bill Gates’ inner circle, called Pune “filthy” and said that he had refused to leave his hotel for two days.

“Not my favorite place. You would HATE it,” Nikolic told Epstein of Pune in his email dated June 1, 2012. “In the middle of nowhere — Pune India.”

The former Gates adviser then told Epstein that he would be travelling for the next 20 hours, would arrive in New York, and that his India and China visits had been “very busy” as he apologised for his silence.