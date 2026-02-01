Bill Gates' former adviser e-mailed Jeffrey Epstein about Pune: 'So filthy...I HATE this place'
Boris Nikolic criticized Pune as 'filthy' in emails to Jeffrey Epstein, expressing frustration over a flight delay and his dislike for India.
The latest tranche of the Epstein files, released Friday, show an email exchange between the disgraced financier and Boris Nikolic, a former adviser to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In his 2012 emails to Jeffrey Epstein, Nikolic repeatedly expressed his dislike for India — specifically for the city of Pune.
What Bill Gates’ ex-adviser said about Pune
The United States Department of Justice on Friday released the largest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to date. The giant tranche has more than 3 million pages of documents, along with thousands of images.
The emails were apparently exchanged while Nikolic was travelling through India in 2012. Nikolic, whom the New York Times once described as a member of Bill Gates’ inner circle, called Pune “filthy” and said that he had refused to leave his hotel for two days.
“Not my favorite place. You would HATE it,” Nikolic told Epstein of Pune in his email dated June 1, 2012. “In the middle of nowhere — Pune India.”
The former Gates adviser then told Epstein that he would be travelling for the next 20 hours, would arrive in New York, and that his India and China visits had been “very busy” as he apologised for his silence.
“So filthy here”
In another email sent a couple of hours after the first one, Nikolic described Pune as very “filthy”.
“Can't wait to catch up. So filthy here!! Refused to leave my hotel for last 2 days,” he said, adding a winking face emoji.
Epstein responded with one word — “strong,” he wrote.
Nikolic then expressed frustration at his flight being delayed and reiterated his dislike for India in no uncertain terms.
“I am so upset. These idiots delayed flight from Pune and I am now stranded in New Delhi. Will not be able to come and meet you. I HATE this place. Even thinking that I must now spend here additional night makes me sick,” he said.
