New woman claims Ex-Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her: ‘Dragged me through hell’

A woman came forward in 2020 to accuse Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of sexual abuse. The woman claimed she was trafficked to the millionaire pedophile in a statement to the FBI, which was part of the 3 million Epstein files released on Friday. FILE - Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been accused of sexual abuse again. (AP)

This is the second woman who has accused Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, of sexual abuse. The first was Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was sent to the UK to have sex with the former prince when she was just 17.

“Dragged me through hell” In her July 2020 submission, the woman said: “I have been trafficked to Epstein there is a slave document attaining to this in his files from The Duke of York In 2018 [sic].

“I have been abused terribly by both,” the woman said, alleging that others also took part in this abuse. “He and Andrew have dragged me through hell and back. They tore me and hurt the very soul of me.

“He became a controller and sexually abused me. He was friends with Andrew the Duke of York who did the same thing. There are many others who did the same,” said the woman.

She said the abuse took place between 1996 and 2019 in France, the UK, and the United States.

The woman’s haunting testimony was de-classified on Friday. Also included in the declassified files were photographs that seem to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on all fours over a woman lying on the ground. The pictures come as an additional headache for Andrew, who lost his royal titles last year and can no longer refer to himself as “prince” or the “Duke of York”.

