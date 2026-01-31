Last month, in another set of Epstein documents released by US authorities, Andrew was depicted in a photo reclining on the laps of five women at Sandringham, the royal estate located in Norfolk.

In one of the images made public on Friday, Andrew seems to have his hand resting on the woman's abdomen. In a different photograph, the former prince is gazing directly at the camera. In all three pictures, Andrew is seen without shoes, dressed in jeans and a white polo shirt. However, the identity of the woman remains unknown.

Photographs that seem to show Andrew Mountbatten- Windsor on all fours over a woman lying on the ground have been included in the most recent release of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice. The pictures come as an additional source of humiliation for Andrew , who lost his royal titles last year, which means he can no longer refer to himself as “prince” or the “Duke of York”.

Mountbatten-Windsor and Russian woman In addition, separate emails released on Friday claim that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had invited Mountbatten-Windsor to dine with a 26-year-old Russian woman.

These messages were exchanged in August 2010, two years subsequent to Epstein's guilty plea for soliciting a minor.

The released messages and images are expected to intensify scrutiny on Mountbatten-Windsor, who has endured years of examination regarding his previous association with Epstein.

While Andrew has consistently denied any misconduct, it remains uncertain when and where the photographs were captured.

The new documents also disclose that Epstein had talked about introducing a Russian woman to Andrew. In a 2010 email addressed to "The Duke", Epstein characterized the woman, 26, as “clever and beautiful”.

In the correspondence, Epstein informed Andrew that he had a “friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with”. The convicted sex offender mentioned that the Russian woman would be in London from August 20 to 24.

In response, Andrew inquired about what Epstein had communicated to her regarding him and whether she would be delivering any “message” on his behalf.

However, the records do not clarify whether the meeting between Andrew and the Russian woman ever occurred. A few weeks later, the two discussed the potential for a dinner at Buckingham Palace, as per the records. This conversation took place after Epstein had been released from house arrest as part of his sentence following a guilty plea to child sex offenses.