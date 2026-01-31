Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's creepy photos from Epstein files surface; ‘crouching over a woman’

Andrew, wearing a white tee-shirt and jeans, appears to be sprawling over her and looking at the camera.

He was seen hovering over a woman in a series of photos released during the latest dump. One of the photos shows Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child, crouching on all fours over a woman whose face has been redacted. She is seen sprawling on her back with her arms spread on a white striped carpet.

The Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of files related to Jeffrey Epstein keeping with the transparency act that was passed. Among the many documents that were made public in this process were photos of disgraced ex-Duke of York Prince Andrew .

Two other photos of Andrew have also been released, and in one he can be seen touching the unknown woman's stomach. The individual appears to be awake in the photos, and her arm is held up in one picture.

These pictures were shared widely online. One individual remarked “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be crouching over a redacted woman in photos from DOJ’s latest Epstein files dump.”

More details about the photo Behind Andrew and the woman, a man can be seen lounging in a chair, his face cut out of the frame. His feet are propped on a white and red striped tablecloth. It remains unclear when the pictures were taken.

Also Read | Epstein files: Trump hosted ‘Calendar Girls’ parties in Mar-a-Lago; oral sex, abuse allegations surface Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honors last year after allegations began to do the rounds that he was among Epstein's clients. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, who died by suicide in April, claimed that he forced her to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions, including when she was just 17. These allegations have been denied by the disgraced royal family member.

Apart from Andrew several notable individuals including current US President Donald Trump are also mentioned in the files. However, not all of them are mentioned in Epstein's personal logs. In some cases there are complaints to the FBI tip line against individuals. Other names of note who've popped up in the files are Jay Z and Elon Musk.