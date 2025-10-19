Virginia Giuffre chillingly predicted her suicide in her memoir, ‘The beginning of the end for me’

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre predicted her own death in a chilling passage in her posthumous memoir. Giuffre’s memoir, which is set to be released next week, was written years before her tragic suicide in April. She was 41 when she died. Virginia Giuffre chillingly predicted her suicide in memoir(Instagram/Virginia Giuffre)

Giuffre said in the memoir – Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice – that she would not survive a life of sex trafficking. She said she would either take her own life or die at the hands of one of Epstein's acquaintances.

“I didn’t know it then, but my second interaction with the Prime Minister was the beginning of the end for me,” Giuffre said in an excerpt obtained by the New York Post, adding that she stopped recruiting other young girls for the sex trafficker.

The ‘prime minister’ in Virginia Giuffre's memoir

Giuffre claimed she was brutally beaten and raped by a “well-known prime minister” in a series of encounters that ultimately helped her break free from the sex trafficker’s spell. She said she urged Epstein to step in after the politician in question forced her to beg for her life. However, the convicted pedophile told her it was part of her job.

“After the attack, I couldn’t stay a fool. Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein’s callous reaction to how terrorized I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient,” Giuffre wrote. “Epstein cared only about Epstein.”

Giuffre referred to the man as the “Prime Minister,” saying she was afraid he would “seek to hurt” her if she revealed his identity.

Giuffre said the Prime Minister “repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life,” and that he “laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop.”

She added, “I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus. For days, it hurt to breathe and to swallow.”

Giuffre said her final breaking point came when Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell asked Giuffre to carry their child. Giuffre, a teenager at the time, was afraid they were planning to use the baby as a trafficking victim.

Giuffre left Maxwell and Epstein’s grasp soon after. However, she was forever haunted by the experiences she had had, particularly the “greedy, cruel look on the Prime Minister’s face as he watched me beg for my life.”

