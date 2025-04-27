What was Virginia Giuffre’s net worth? Chilling ‘enormous pressure’ details revealed about Prince Andrew accuser

Annie Farmer, a fellow survivor of sex trafficking, claimed that Virginia Giuffre was under “enormous pressure” before her death by suicide. Virginia Giuffre sued the Duke of York in 2021, claiming that he had sexually abused her while she was a teenager. According to her, Jeffrey Epstein, a former sex offender, trafficked her to Prince Andrew.(AFP)

According to Farmer, the pressure stemmed from the criticism Giuffre faced for her case against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Speaking with The Telegraph about Giuffre's terrible suicide death, Farmer said Giuffre committed suicide due to her inability to cope with the stress of her settled sexual abuse case against the disgraced royal.

“I just know that being involved in this case has been an enormous amount of pressure for her, generally, in all the cases she was involved in,” Farmer said.

She further noted that there have been some individuals who “have just been really vicious towards” Giuffre.

In her opinion, this rendered all of the assistance Giuffre obtained inadequate to make her life “anything easier.”

“I think for her, it was next level because of that, because of the Prince part in particular,” Farmer stated. “I think that was tremendously hard. These kinds of battles, it feels like it's just always ongoing.”

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew case settlement

Giuffre alleged in her lawsuit that the Prince coerced her into having three sexual encounters with him between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York, and on an Epstein-owned private island. She claimed that she was 17 years old that time while Andrew was 41. However, the Prince rejected all of the charges against him and even maintained he didn't know Giuffre.

In 2022, Prince Andrew struck an out-of-court settlement in Giuffre's civil complaint against him for sexual assault, according to a letter filed with a US district court. This arrangement called for the member of the royal family to give funding to Giuffre's nonprofit.

What was Virginia Giuffre’s net worth?

Virginia Giuffre's net worth is still unknown, but it might have grown after she received a certain amount of money from Prince Andrew. The Daily Telegraph estimated that she might have received $16.3 million. However, the exact amount of her settlement amount was never revealed. According to some media sources, the entire amount was approximately $3.8 million.