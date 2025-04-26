Was Virginia Giuffre suicidal? Her viral 2019 tweet resurfaces as angry netizens claim ‘she didn’t kill herself'

Virginia Giuffre, a well-known survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse, died by suicide in Western Australia at the age of 41, according to her family. Giuffre was one of the most outspoken critics of Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his ex-partner. Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. Virginia Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has taken her own life at her home in Australia, her family said on April 26, 2025.(AFP)

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has vehemently denied her accusation that Epstein and Maxwell smuggled her to him when she was 17.

Virginia Giuffre's death: Social media shares Giuffre's ‘I am not suicidal’ post

Meanwhile, a number of X users, including House Republican Nancy Mace shared Giuffre's 2019 social media statement, in which she said that “in no way, shape or form am I suicidal.”

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP – If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted],” she wrote in response to an X user's tweet which stated the “F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected.”

Giuffre's family's confirmed her death by suicide in Western Australia on Friday.

Several well-known people posted a screenshot of her statement on X after her demise on Friday. “This gave me goosebumps,” Mace wrote.

“VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: 'I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape, or form am I suicidal,'” commented conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

In addition to sharing the screenshot on X, influencer Oli London said, “Chilling tweet from Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre resurfaces, following her death.”

The “Republicans against Trump” X account shared the same screenshot in a post, garnering over 170,000 views.

Taking to X, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the House Republican, shared a picture of Giuffre with Prince Andrew writing: “Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has died by 'suicide.' The truth needs to come out more matter who is responsible.”

‘I’m sorry this world failed you’; Netizens seek justice for Virginia Giuffre

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to her passing, with one saying: “Victims deserve justice. Rest easy, Virginia. I’m sorry this world failed you so profoundly.”

Few even claimed that it was not a suicide. “Virginia Giuffre deserved justice. We will never know the truth. Disgusting people abused her. Disgusting people silenced her. Disgusting people are covering up for her abusers. Disgusting people caused her untimely death,” one person stated.

This was in reference to her recent Instagram, where she revealed that she had suffered serious injuries in a car accident. Giuffre even claimed that she had “kidney renal failure” and doctors have given her “four days to live.”

“Remember this.…Hit by a bus. 4 days to live Now suicide right. Virginia Giuffre did not kill herself!,” another reacted.

Giuffre was residing in the Neergabby neighborhood of Perth, Western Australia, with her husband and their three children. There have been rumors that she and her spouse recently split up, according to the BBC.

Giuffre's death is under investigation, according to Western Australia Police, which stated that “the death is not suspicious” as per early indication.