‘Became unbearable’: Family as Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse survivor, dies by suicide

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse scandal’s most well-known survivors, died by suicide, said her family on Friday, reported NBC News. Giuffre was a prominent voice in bringing the Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse case to light and encouraged many survivors to speak up. An undated handout photo shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo.(File/AFP)

What did her family say?

In a statement to NBC News, Giuffre’s family confirmed that she had died by suicide after she could not take the weight of the sex abuse she had endured during her lifetime. She was 41 at the time of her death.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” the family’s statement said.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors…In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight," the statement added.

Virginia Giuffre’s last post

Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Jeffrey Epstein and his associates of forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew, which the latter has denied, said in an Instagram post on Monday that she has ‘only four days to live’.

She revealed in the post that she had met with a road accident and shared a picture of her with several injuries to her head. In the caption, she wrote, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.”

She also said that she was ready to go but wished to see her children first. “I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time,” she had written.

Giuffre had accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 and Jeffrey Epstein of enabling it. While Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations, he did settle the case out of court for an undisclosed amount to avoid trial.

Giuffre is survived by her three children - Christian, Noah, and Emily, who were "the light of her life", her family said, reported AFP.

Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre's lawyer, called her a "dear friend" and a champion for other victims. "Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring," AFP quoted McCawley as saying.