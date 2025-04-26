Menu Explore
Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein accuser, dies by suicide days after ‘4 days to live’ post

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 26, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has died by suicide

Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has died by suicide, her family told NBC News. The 41-year-old died in Neergabby, Australia. This comes days after Giuffre posted about having ‘four days to live’. Her car was hit by a school bus, and she was dealing with ‘kidney and renal failure’ after a school bus hit her car.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has died by suicide(Instagram/Virginia Giuffre)
“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family said in a statement to NBC News.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight,” they further added.

Giuffre had claimed that she was trafficked by late financier Epstein when she was 17, further accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse. The Duke of York has denied the allegation.

Virginia Giuffre had filed a lawsuit against Andrew in 2021. He agreed to settle for an undisclosed fee.

‘4 days to live’

Days ago, Giuffre shared pictures of herself on Instagram from a hospital bed. She said she was in a car crash and doctors told her she had ‘four days to live’. The 41-year-old added that her kidney had failed. Three days after the picture emerged, a spokesman for Giuffre said she had 'made a mistake' and had not intended to share the post publicly.

