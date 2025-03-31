What happened to Virginia Giuffre? Epstein accuser says she ‘has 4 days to live’

Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealed on Monday that she has ‘only four days to live’. The 41-year-old posted a photo of herself with a visible head injury, saying she was in a car accident. Giuffre added that she is ‘ready to go’ but wants to see her children one last time. Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre said she has 4 days to live(AP and Instagram/Virginia Giuffre)

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.” the Epstein accuser wrote on Instagram.

Giuffre revealed that she has gone into kidney renal failure. “They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,”

“I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

The 41-year-old's father, Sky W. Roberts, asked her daughter to keep hope, offering help.

Read More: Canadian PM Mark Carney was shocked by this heckler's Jeffrey Epstein tagged question

“Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand,” he wrote in a comment.

What did Virginia Giuffre accuse Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of?

Giuffre, who has been living in Perth, Australia with her husband, filed in lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021. She accused him of rape, adding that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to London to have sex with the royal. Andrew has denied all allegations.

Read More: Ex-Barclays CEO Jes Staley admits he had sex with Jeffrey Epstein's staff member

“During each of the aforementioned incidents, [Giuffre] was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority,” the court filing read.