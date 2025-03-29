Canadian PM Mark Carney was shocked by this heckler's Jeffrey Epstein tagged question

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was left stunned after a heckler asked whether he has any involvement with the alleged Jeffrey Epstein connection during a campaign stop ahead of the upcoming election. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech to supporters during a campaign stop on March 27, 2025 in Surrey, (Photo by JEFF VINNICK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Notorious X-based journalist Collin Rugg flagged the moment on X, stating that the Prime Minister was visibly shocked when someone in the crowd asked, “How many kids did you mol*st with Jeffrey Epstein?”

Carney’s supporters told the Toronto Sun, “This is another example of how Pierre Poilievre and [his PR head] have always played politics, and it shows again how terrified they are to fight Mark Carney.” The Canadian PM’s allies allege his conservative opponents are framing him as an attempt to discredit him.

Viral photo of Carney, Hanks, and Maxwell is AI-generated

The question surfaced in response to recently circulated images that allegedly depict Carney alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted sex offender and an associate of Epstein. The image in question, which was shared widely on Facebook, X and Instagram, appeared to show Carney sitting on a beach alongside Maxwell and Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

“Why was Canada’s new Liberal woke Prime Minister Mark Carney on Epstein Island with Ghislaine Maxwell & Tom Hanks !!!” the viral post captioned with.

However, later, Reuters reported, citing experts, that they were likely generated using artificial intelligence rather than genuine photographs.

Maxwell, once a close associate of Epstein, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida following her 2021 conviction for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein.

Epstein himself was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell weeks later, with officials ruling his death a suicide.

Notably, just last month, the Trump administration touted the release of files related to disgraced finance. “This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an official statement.