Canada PM Carney warns Trump on reciprocal tariffs from April 2
AFP |
Mar 29, 2025 05:03 AM IST
The two leaders had a "very constructive conversation," Carney's office said in a statement.
Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday told President Donald Trump that his government will impose retaliatory tariffs on American goods from April 2, when sweeping US levies come into place.
The two leaders, in their first call since Carney was sworn in earlier this month, had a "very constructive conversation," Carney's office said in a statement.
It added that the pair "agreed to begin comprehensive negotiations about a new economic and security relationship" immediately following Canada's general election, which is scheduled for April 28.
