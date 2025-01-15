Nancy Mace ‘threatens’ Jasmine Crockett after Dem calls her a ‘child’ during meeting, ‘If you want to take it outside…’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) clashed with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) during a House Oversight Committee meeting, with a fiery back and forth ensuing between the two. Mace became enraged after Crockett called her a “child,” and went on to ask the Democratic congresswoman if she wanted to “take it outside.” Nancy Mace loses her cool after Jasmine Crockett calls her a ‘child’ during meeting (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File, photo by Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The meeting was intended to approve the rules for the House panel and introduce new members. Things became chaotic after Crocket said Mace’s efforts to ban transgender women from using female facilities at the US Capitol were meant to raise money for her campaign.

‘If you want to take it outside, we can do that’

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now,” Crockett said, referring to Mace. “So she’s gonna keep saying trans, trans, trans, so that people will feel threatened.”

“And child, listen,” she added.

“I am no child! Do not call me a child!” Mace fired back. “I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman. I am 47 years old.”

Crockett continued to speak as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) repeatedly banged his gavel when Mace suggested they could continue their conversation outside. “You will not do that. I am not a child. If you want to take it outside, we can do that,” Mace yelled at Crockett.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) then went on to motion to strike Mace’s “take it outside” remark from the record. Comer ruled that Mace was not really challenging Crockett to fight. “What the gentlelady said … that could mean we can go outside and have a cup of coffee, or maybe a beer — we have lots of conversations outside,” Comer said.

Crockett later took to X to blast Crockett, writing, “Today, I introduced an amendment to reinstate the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. My Republican colleague threatened to physically fight me about it. Bless her heart.”

Meanwhile, Mace wrote on X, “I will not be belittled. I will not back down. And I will hold the line. I don’t care how offended Jasmine Crockett is by my words.”