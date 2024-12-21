Menu Explore
Nancy Mace targets Fox News host Trey Gowdy in a bizarre ‘bathroom’ claim

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 21, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Congresswoman Nancy Mace faced backlash after insinuating Trey Gowdy might be transgender following his criticism of her.

Just this week, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace made a provacative claim that Fox News host and former congressman Trey Gowdy may be secretly a transgender.

Nancy Mace ignited controversy after implying Trey Gowdy's gender identity in response to his criticism.(File Images)
The Fox News host posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Nancy Mace would not be in the House if it weren’t for Donald Trump, and she can’t vote the way that he asked her to today?” Shortly after, Mace fired back online, “I have a message for Trey Gowdy: You let Hillary Clinton off the hook for Benghazi. Sit your ass back down.”

The congresswoman escalated her attack by posting an old photo of Gowdy during his tenure in Congress with the caption: “Which bathroom do we think Trey Gowdy uses?” This dig appeared to align with Mace’s opposition to transgender rights, specifically targeting incoming transgender Representative Sarah McBride and her use of Capitol Hill bathrooms matching her gender identity.

Wesley Donehue drops Nancy Mace over ‘egotistical drama’

Wesley Donehue, CEO of a South Carolina political consulting agency, revealed he had dropped Mace as a client months earlier. “I fired Nancy Mace as a client a few months back because I'm a political consultant and not a babysitter, a sex therapist, or a doctor who can prescribe fixes for chemical imbalances,” he wrote.

“I don’t have time for her constant egotistical bulls*** and drama in my life.” Calling her remarks a “childish attack.”

Mace’s former communications director, Natalie Johnson, also weighed in, sharing an old clip of Mace praising Gowdy on Fox News, calling herself a “huge fangirl.” Johnson added, “It’s tough being a sycophant.”

This is all happening against the backdrop of increased House GOP unrest as Republicans fail to approve a government funding bill. The House recently threw out a leaner Republican spending plan supported by Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a 174-235 vote. Every Democrat in the chamber voted against the bill, along with 38 House Republicans, the measure would raise the debt ceiling limit to 2027.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
