Barack Obama reveals his favourite books of 2024, urges his followers to read them | Here's the list

Former US president Barack Obama has picked his 10 favourite books of 2024 and urged his social media followers to read the books during the holiday season. Ex-US President Barack Obama (File Photo)

“I always look forward to sharing my annual list of favorite books, movies, and music. Today, I'll start by sharing some of the books that have stuck with me long after I finished reading them. Check them out his holiday season, preferably at an independent book store or library!” Obama wrote on X.

Every year, Barack Obama reveals some of his favourite forms of media, including books and music.

Here's the list:

The Anxious Generation: Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt argues that smartphones, social media and “overprotective” parenting have led to a “rewiring” of childhood.

Intermezzo: The fourth novel by Irish author Sally Rooney is about two brothers with an age-gap of 10 years.

Patriot: Written by late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, it is a memoir of Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic. It was published in October, nearly eight months after Navalny was “found dead” in a Russian jail.

Orbital: The winner of the 2024 Booker Prize, the novel by English author Samantha Harvey follows six fictional astronauts over 24 hours on an orbiting space station.

The Anthropologists: Turkish author Aysegul Savas' third novel, it narrates the story of a couple looking for a new apartment.

Stolen Pride: University of California professor Arlie Russell Hochschild argues that Donald Trump has “turned lost pride into stolen pride” and “shame into blame.”

In Ascension: Scottish writer Martin MacInnes' third publication is the story of a young Dutch microbiologist investigating an unfathomable deep vent in the ocean floor.

Growth: Dr Daniel Sussking, a research professor of Economics at King's College in London, explores what really drives growth, and offers original ideas to combat exonomic slowdown.

Someone Like Us: Ethiopian-American author Dinaw Mengestu presents the story of a journalist who travels across the US to find answers to secrets surrounding the life and death of his late father, an immigrant from Ethiopia.

The Work Of Art: Magazine and newspaper editor Adam Moss traces the evolution of novels, paintings, jokes, movies, and songs through conversations with the respective artists.