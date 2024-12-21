Seth Meyers mocks Trump-Musk friendship ‘is obviously gonna…’

Seth Meyers, host of NBC's ‘Late Night,’ took aim at the dynamic between Elon Musk and Donald Trump during his Thursday segment, ‘A Closer Look.’ Seth Meyers critiqued the relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, questioning its sustainability(Late Night/NBC)

Meyers didn’t really believe in the duration of their relationship; he was certain that there was no way the relationship could last long before it would burst at the seam. “It’s just a question of how and when,” he remarked.

For years, Trump boasted about how self-funded he was, how he doesn’t accept donations, and how no one could buy him, or influence him. However, Meyers pointed out that Trump’s recent behaviour has certainly Musk's increasing impact.

ALSO READ| Trump team refutes ‘President Musk’s outsized influence on GOP

The Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama appeared in a CNN clip Meyers aired. Salama noted, “Donald Trump typically likes to kind of be his own spokesman,” Salama said. “It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.”

“Oh, it’ll definitely be interesting. The same way it would be interesting to put a leopard in the gorilla enclosure at a zoo,” Meyers joked. “‘Oh, I wonder what’ll happen! They’ll probably be friends.’ This is obviously gonna end in disaster; it’s just a question of how and when.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeWF7DyvmVw

Meyers mocks Musk's ‘shut it down’ energy

The looming threat of a government shutdown, partially fueled by Musk’s social media activity, became another focus of Meyers’ critique. Musk recently encouraged Congress to vote against a carefully negotiated deal to avoid the shutdown, prompting Meyers to call out the billionaire’s disruptive tendencies.

“Shoutout to the billionaire’s ‘shut it all down on the holidays’ energy,” Meyers said, adding, “This is like if A Christmas Carol ended with Scrooge kicking in Bob Cratchit’s door screaming, ‘Give me that f—ing turkey! Also I want the boy’s cane!’”

During his monologue on Thursday night, the ‘Late Night’ host also mocked Trump's recent Truth Social post, claiming “many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state.”

ALSO READ| Elon Musk says German chancellor should resign after attack at Christmas market

“I think Trump is just interested in Canada’s abundant natural supply of white people,” Meyers quipped. “OK, but he’s gonna be pretty disappointed when he finds out these are The Barenaked Ladies,” while pulling out the band's photo.