Joe Biden hushed the Late Night Show host Seth Meyers over a ‘classified’ bit. What is it?

The US President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he joked about a possible endorsement from Taylor Swift for his 2024 re-election bid, and hushed the late-night show with a sprinkle of sarcasm, it's “classified.” Biden makes surprise appearance on the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers(AP)

The audience was caught off guard when Biden walked on stage after the comedian and actor Amy Poehler, who was the scheduled guest, mentioned that Biden had been on Meyers’s first show as vice president. Poehler claimed she could bring him back, and Biden obliged.

‘Why haven’t you invited me earlier?’: Biden

Biden greeted Meyers and said, “It’s good to be back. Why haven’t you invited me earlier?”

The president, who has been criticized for his lack of media exposure and press conferences, used the opportunity to reach out to voters ahead of the presidential election. He also skipped the traditional pre-Super Bowl interview this year.

According to the nonpartisan White House Transition Project, Biden has done only 86 interviews since taking office, compared with 300 by Trump and 422 by Obama at the same stage of their presidencies.

Meyers asked Biden about a bizarre conspiracy theory that some conservatives have circulated, alleging that Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce are part of a secret plan to help Democrats win in November.

Swift and Biden

“Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?” Meyers asked.

“Where are you getting this information, it’s classified,” Biden quickly answered. He added that Swift had endorsed him in 2020, and when Meyers pressed him on whether she would do it again, he said, “I told you it’s classified.”

Biden, who is the oldest US president ever at 81, also addressed the issue of his age, saying, “You got to take a look at the other guy, he’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”

He continued saying what really matters is “how old your ideas are”. He slammed Trump and Republicans for supporting policies that would restrict abortion rights and other issues that have been “solid American positions” for a long time.

He also condemned Trump for applauding the rioters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January 2021, and for promising to pardon those who attacked police officers and tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

‘That’s not what happens in America.’

“That’s what happens in eastern European countries. That’s not what happens in America.”

Meyers, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, spent most of his show before Biden’s arrival mocking the former president and Republicans over a court decision that overturned in vitro fertilisation treatment in Alabama.

He also took a dig at some Democrats who have tried to shield Biden from any mockery, showing a clip of senator John Fetterman who said that those who do that are essentially helping Trump.

“Criticising or mocking our leaders is a healthy thing in a democracy. I mean, Joe Biden seems to be able to take a joke. We here at Late Night make jokes about him all the time,” Meyers stated.