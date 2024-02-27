Joe Biden told aides ‘good sex’ is key to long lasting marriage, new book claims

US President Joe Biden has revealed his secret to a successful and lasting marriage after 47 years of romance with First Lady Jill Biden. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden look at Valentine's Day decorations on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP)

According to a new book about the US First Ladies, Biden joked to his aides that “good sex” is a key to long lasting marriage.

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers' latest book, "American Woman - The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," delves into the president's nearly five-decade marriage.

According to Reuters, Rogers described how Biden, then a senator, opted not to run for president against former Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) in 2004 after being persuaded by his wife. The author says that Jill Biden arrived at a meeting with her husband and his staff wearing a halter top with the word "No" inscribed on her stomach.

“Joe may have tamped down on his public bedroom declarations (in) winning the presidency, but he has joked to aides that ‘good sex’ is the key to a lasting and happy marriage, much to his wife’s chagrin,” Rogers mentions in the new book, as per media reports.

Did Biden's love for Jill affect his political career?

The 276-page book, which is set to be release this week, goes on to explain how Biden's love for Jill and family continued to affect his political career.

"In 2006, Joe still seemed more interested in staying home with Jill than in running for the presidency," Rogers notes, "and he said as much to a group of supporters that year: 'I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep,' he said of his interest in the job."

Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident in 1972, and the book portrays his grief following the incident.

Here's how Biden convinced Jill to marry him

While Biden married to Jill in 1977, he had to make five proposals before she agreed.

“I’ve been as patient as I know how to be, but this has got my Irish up. Either you decide to marry me or that’s it – I’m out. I’m not asking again,” Biden said on his fifth proposal, as per Rogers.

In the run-up to the 2020 White House race, Biden joked about sleeping with Jill during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After noticing that Kimmel was donning a New York Mets baseball cap, Biden put on a Philadelphia Phillies one.

"This is not the way to win voters, Mr. Vice President," Kimmel said.

“But it’s the way to be able to sleep with my wife,” Biden responded. “She’s a Philly girl. If I weren’t into the Phillies I’d be out of luck, man.”