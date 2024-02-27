Nearly half of Democrats don't want Biden to run again, suggest this leader as potential replacement

Amid mounting concerns over US President Joe Biden's age and mental health for a second term, 48 percent of Democrats want to replace him with former first lady Michelle Obama as their presidential candidate for the party’s 2024 ticket. US President Joe Biden (REUTERS)

According to a Rasmussen Reports poll issued Monday, over 48 percent of Democratic respondents approved of the party “finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November”, while 38 percent disapproved, NY POST reported.

However, only 33 percent of Democrats believe there will be a ballot shakeup.

45 percent think it is unlikely that Democrats will replace Biden with another candidate, with 18 percent considering such a scenario wouldn't occur at all.

The survey found little agreement among likely Democratic voters over who should replace 81-year-old Biden if he does not seek reelection.

However, Obama, 60, led the group, gaining 20 percent support among other options like Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Around 27 percent Democrats chose “none of the above”.

15 percent of respondents preferred Harris as replacement for Biden. However, 27 percent claimed none of the identified Democrats in the poll would be better than Biden, while 6 percent said they are unsure.

Is Michelle Obama ready to serve as US President?

In January, Obama stated in a podcast interview that she is “terrified” about the likely outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

While she has been an effective advocate for other Democrats, she has previously denied any interest in running for the White House.

Meanwhile, Harris has stated that she is "ready to serve" if necessary, but has slammed Biden's critics, claiming that the special counsel Robert Hur report was politically motivated.

His report on Biden's handling of classified documents was issued earlier this month, in which the president was portrayed as an elderly man with short memories.

Last year in September, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speculated that Obama could be "parachuted in" to the Democratic National Convention, which will be held in the former first lady's hometown of Chicago, and named the Democratic party's presidential nominee instead of Biden.

Biden, the oldest president in US history, lags GOP front-runner and ex-US President Donald Trump, 77, in several crucial battleground state polls, but has made no signs that he intends to step down and enable another Democrat to run in his place.

It is to mention that Biden would turn 86 by the end of his second term in White House.