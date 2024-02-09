‘Get ready for Michelle Obama’: Ramaswamy reacts to Robert Hur's ‘alarming’ report on Joe Biden

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reiterated that US President Joe Biden “will not be the Democratic nominee”, stressing that the special counsel's report “undermines the case” for him to be a candidate for US presidency. Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (AP)

In his report, Special Counsel Robert Hur painted a picture of a man who was unable to recall either the year his loving son Beau passed away or the period he served as vice president under Barack Obama's administration, rejecting Biden's claim that he is still capable and qualified to serve another term.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Appearing at ‘Fox News @ Night’, Ramaswamy was asked to share his views on Hur's report, while referring to it as a “very bad day for Biden”.

“Joe Biden will not be the nominee. I said this last year, people dismissed it as some type of conspiracy theory. Today I think it became that much more obvious,” the Indian-American businessman asserted.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ramaswamy suggested that Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, will be the democratic candidate instead of Biden.

Biden needs to be ‘charged or removed’, says GOP Rep. Tenney

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney urged the Cabinet to remove President Biden from office by "exploring" the use of the Constitution’s 25th Amendment.

Citing Hur’s "alarming" report, she sent a letter to Attorney General Garland, sharing her “grave concerns”, reported Fox News.

“Being unable to remember what position he held, and when, is exceptionally concerning. Being unable to remember when one's child died – even within a time frame of several years – is perhaps more a more damning reflection of his mental impairment.”

She further said that that Biden "most seemingly lacks the ability to execute his presidential responsibilities."

"So it is incumbent upon you to explore proceedings to remove the President pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution," Tenney wrote, adding that Biden “needs to be charged or removed”.

The Cabinet can invoke 25th Amendment if the president becomes disabled to such a degree that he cannot carry out his duties.

Also Read: Joe Biden mixes up presidents of Egypt and Mexico during emotional outburst over a report that targets his memory

Biden defends mental acuity in fiery speech

However, in a speech to the nation on Thursday night, Biden maintained that his memory was "fine" and defended his bid for re-election, claiming to be the "most qualified person in this country to be president."

"I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing," stated Biden. "I've been president. I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation. My memory is fine."

In his speech, Biden also retaliated against Special Counsel Robert Hur's assertion that he failed to recall the exact moment his son Beau passed away.

Also Read: What is Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's memory? 10 big claims

In the report, Hur said that Biden, during his interview with the special counsel's team, was unable to recall significant matters like his vice presidential term.

“Mr. Biden's memory was worse in his interview with our office,” the report states. "He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?’)."

Regarding Biden's memory, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the president on Thursday when she was questioned about an omission in which he claimed to have spoken with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 2021, but Kohl had passed away four years earlier. She claimed that mispronouncing words "happens to all of us, and it is common." This was prior to the report's release.