Outraged Biden mixes up presidents of Egypt, Mexico as he blasts reporters over report that targets his memory

US President Joe Biden delivered a combative address to the nation on Thursday night, vehemently defending himself against the recently released Justice Department report scrutinizing his handling of classified documents. The 388-page report by Special Counsel Robert Hur has concluded that Biden would not face charges for storing classified documents in his garage, citing potential juror sympathy for a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Biden, visibly agitated, organized a hastily arranged press conference to address the findings. He passionately asserted, "I know what the hell I'm doing! My memory has not gotten worse. My memory is fine. Take a look at what I have done since becoming president." However, moments later, he committed another gaffe by mistakenly referring to the Egyptian leader as the President of Mexico.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Biden then took a question about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and in doing so he botched the identification of a world leader, calling Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the President of Mexico.

'I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate,' Biden stated.

"How in the hell dare he raise that? I don't need anyone, I don't need anyone, to remind me of when he passed away."

The report has highlighted Biden's struggles to recall dates during interviews, including muddled recollections of his tenure as vice president and uncertainty about the year of his son Beau's death. Biden took offense at the report's mention of his inability to remember the timing of Beau's passing, exclaiming, "How in the hell dare he raise that? I don't need anyone, I don't need anyone, to remind me of when he passed away."

During the press conference, Biden blamed his staff for the presence of sensitive documents at his home, garage, and office, indicating that he took responsibility for not overseeing their actions. He vehemently denied sharing classified information and criticized the report's assertion that a jury might sympathize with his memory challenges.

Biden: Israel's response to Gaza as "over the top"

When questioned about the impact of his memory on his ability to serve as president, Biden retorted, "My memory is so bad I let you speak." Despite the report's damaging revelations, Biden maintained his position, insisting that he knew what he was doing and that he had successfully guided the country.

The president also addressed the situation in Gaza, criticizing Israel's response as "over the top." Biden's passionate defense and fiery responses underscored the political storm surrounding the report, providing ample fodder for critics and the opposition. The mixed-up identities of world leaders and repeated memory lapses further intensified the scrutiny on Biden's fitness for office.