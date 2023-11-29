close_game
Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Jill Biden and other US first ladies attend Rosalynn Carter's funeral

Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Jill Biden and other US first ladies attend Rosalynn Carter's funeral

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 29, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter honored at memorial service attended by current & former US presidents and first ladies. Michelle Obama shares heartfelt note.

The memorial service for the late First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Tuesday brought together both current and former US presidents and first ladies under one roof. Ex-President Jimmy Carter attended the tribute service in Atlanta, Georgia, where all five living first ladies honored Rosalynn shortly after her passing. From Melania Trump to Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, and others, check out the list.

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter sit together ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(AP)
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter sit together ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(AP)

All five living US first ladies attend Rosalynn Carter's funeral

At the ceremony, Jill Biden, currently serving as First Lady, was joined by Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and Hilary Clinton all the living former First Ladies. President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also present during the tribute service.

Michelle Obama shares heartfelt note on Rosalynn Carter's death

Shortly after marking her attendance at the memorial service, former US first lady, Michelle Obama wrote "When our family was in the White House, every so often, Rosalynn would join me for lunch, offering a few words of advice and always — always — a helping hand. She reminded me to make the role of First Lady my own, just like she did. I’ll always remain grateful for her support and her generosity."

Adding to the roster of high-ranking executives and authorities from administrative offices were Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia's First Lady Marty Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and various members of Congress and elected officials of Georgia.

The Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, situated on the Emory University campus, hosted a memorial service. On Wednesday, Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains will host an official funeral service for friends and family. For the unversed, Rosalynn passed away on Sunday afternoon, after being diagnosed with dementia in May, she was 96 years old and had been under hospice care for the past two days.

