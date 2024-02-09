What is Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's memory? 10 big claims

A wave of controversy has washed over the White House with the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, casting a spotlight on President Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as Vice President. While the report did not accuse President Joe Biden of any criminal wrongdoing, it raised concerns about his leadership by suggesting he may have forgotten about and inadequately protected classified information. This portrayal could have political consequences for Biden. President Joe Biden (AP)

All about Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden

Here are 10 key takeaways

Hur's report offers a thorough explanation of Biden's mishandling of sensitive data. It states that FBI investigators discovered these papers in various parts of Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, house, including the “garage, offices, and basement den.”

Hur found no adequate evidence for criminal charges, but the report highlights deliberate “retention and disclosure of material”, sparking national security concerns and heated political debate.

As per the report those sensitive data includes notebooks with Biden's handwritten notes and confidential documents covering military and foreign policy matters in Afghanistan.

A former Trump administration official who headed the investigation straightforwardly implied that Biden, aged 81, did not seem mentally alert during interviews. In another part of the report, Hur mentioned, “Mr. Biden’s memory also seemed to have notable limitations.”

Hur concluded that despite the mishandling of classified documents, there wasn't enough evidence to prove “willful intent” for criminal prosecution against Biden or anyone else involved.

The report details a 2017 conversation between Biden and his memoir ghostwriter, where Biden mentioned "finding classified stuff downstairs" at his rented Virginia home.

Despite being recorded for several hours, the report claims that Biden discussed the materials only once and never again. Additionally, the documents were discovered in his garage in a box among other items, leading some to speculate that he may have just forgotten about them.

According to the investigation, Biden had trouble recalling specific dates during interviews. For example, he had trouble recalling his term as vice president and couldn't pinpoint the year when his son Beau died.

The findings sparked debate on all sides of the political aisle. During impulsive remarks at the White House on Thursday evening, the president blasted the special counsel's characterization of him as an elderly person who is forgetful. “I know what the hell I'm doing! My memory has not gotten worse. My memory is fine. Take a look at what I have done since becoming president.”

But he made another faux pas a few moments later when he mispronounced the head of Egypt as the president of Mexico. While taking a question on the humanitarian situation in Gaza he ended up calling Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the President of Mexico. “I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate.”