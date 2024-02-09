“He doesn’t treat Putin with kid gloves, love it”: Vivek Ramaswamy leads praise for Tucker Carlson

It’s fair to say that Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin has already broken the internet. The interaction has nearly garnered 57.8 million views on X where it was shared along with Tucker Carlson’s website and many internet users, particularly conservatives praised Tucker Carlson for pulling off the coup. U.S. television host Tucker Carlson interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, February 6, 2024, in this still image taken from video released February 8, 2024. Courtesy of Tucker Carlson Network/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Former Republican Presential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy wrote on X: “Tucker doesn’t treat Putin with kid gloves. I love it.”



Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro meanwhile praised Tucker for doing a “great job” and called it a fascinating “interview”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Independent Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr wrote: “Tucker Carlson has been smeared for days. The legacy media and Democrat establishment are upset at him for simply doing his job. Americans can handle thought-provoking conversations. We can handle dangerous thoughts or contrary ideas that don’t fit the MSM narrative. Let us decide for ourselves.”

YouTuber Lauren Chen said: “This is what real journalism looks like, as the corporate press has so clearly forgotten.”

Political commentator Candace Owens wrote: “Our Presidents are puppets. We already knew that but Putin is confirming it. The CIA controls those Presidents. We already knew that due to the deep state reaction to Trump, who they didn’t expect. They are dumbing down and drugging Americans en masse while overthrowing governments worldwide. But to what end?”

Other users also praised Tucker Carlson, saying he was the only journalist who “dared to present the other side of the argument”.

Another users wrote: “I’m not sure it’s more infuriating and insulting. The fact that Tucker was smeared for being a traitor or that the media thinks Americans are too stupid to be able to critically think through a conversation and do their own research.”

Watch the full interview below:



President Vladimir Putin said in an interview released Thursday with US talk show host Tucker Carlson that the West should understand it is "impossible" to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

In a two-hour interview with the former Fox News host -- coming just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- Putin also said a deal "can be reached" on imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

"There are certain terms being discussed via special services channels," he said, while insisting that the reporter is a spy -- something the Journal and US government vehemently deny.

It was the first one-on-one interview of Putin by someone from the Western media since 2019.

However Carlson, who is close to White House candidate and former president Donald Trump, asked few tough questions and largely listened while the Kremlin leader lectured him on his views of Russian history, portraying the country as a victim of Western betrayals.

With inputs from agencies