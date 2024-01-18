close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Barack Obama celebrates his ‘better half’ Michelle Obama's birthday with a sweet wish

Barack Obama celebrates his ‘better half’ Michelle Obama's birthday with a sweet wish

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 18, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Barack Obama shared a beautiful picture of Michelle Obama donning a yellow dress as he shared a birthday wish for her. Here's what the ex-President said.

As Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States, turned 60, her husband and ex-President of the US, Barack Obama shared a wholesome wish for her. He took to Instagram and wrote love-filled words for Michelle, and expressed how she makes his days better.

Ex-US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama(X/ @BarackObama)
Ex-US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama(X/ @BarackObama)

Obama wrote, “This is what 60 looks like. Happy birthday to my better half - who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you.” He also shared a picture of Michelle. The image shows her donning a beautiful yellow dress and standing in front of an ocean. (Also Read: ‘I am terrified': Michelle Obama reveals her biggest fears about 2024 presidential race)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 12 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous responses, including one from Michelle. She reacted to it by using a heart and blowing kiss emoticon.

Here’s how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Happy birthday Mrs Obama! You look fabulous."

A second added, "Happy Birthday to Michelle! You look amazing!"

A third said, "Happy Birthday to your beautiful partner Michelle, she is indeed an amazing person."

"She is such a stunner," commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, "60 looks good on you. Keep glowing, and happy birthday."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On