Barack Obama celebrates his ‘better half’ Michelle Obama's birthday with a sweet wish

As Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States, turned 60, her husband and ex-President of the US, Barack Obama shared a wholesome wish for her. He took to Instagram and wrote love-filled words for Michelle, and expressed how she makes his days better. Ex-US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama(X/ @BarackObama)

Obama wrote, “This is what 60 looks like. Happy birthday to my better half - who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you.” He also shared a picture of Michelle. The image shows her donning a beautiful yellow dress and standing in front of an ocean. (Also Read: ‘I am terrified': Michelle Obama reveals her biggest fears about 2024 presidential race)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 12 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous responses, including one from Michelle. She reacted to it by using a heart and blowing kiss emoticon.

Here’s how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Happy birthday Mrs Obama! You look fabulous."

A second added, "Happy Birthday to Michelle! You look amazing!"

A third said, "Happy Birthday to your beautiful partner Michelle, she is indeed an amazing person."

"She is such a stunner," commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, "60 looks good on you. Keep glowing, and happy birthday."